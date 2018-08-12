Loving Liberia's wild surf waves

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Teaching children to surf Liberia's wild waves
Liberia borders the Atlantic Ocean and has waves all year round.
After years of civil war and an Ebola outbreak, it could be the next surfers' paradise - and children are now learning to surf the wild waves.
-
12 Aug 2018
