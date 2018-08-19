Krackwhizz - Kenya’s one-man band
Video

Kenya’s one-man band - Krackwhizz

Kenyan Joshua Kamau, also known as Krackwhizz, is a one-man band.

He started learning to play guitar online, when he saw a video of someone playing multiple instruments simultaneously.

Four years later and he has toured Kenya and Tanzania as a professional one-man band.

This is a BBC Africa One Minute Story.

Video Journalist: Njoroge Muigai.

  • 19 Aug 2018
