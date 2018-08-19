Krackwhizz - Kenya’s one-man band

Media player
Kenya’s one-man band - Krackwhizz
Kenyan Joshua Kamau, also known as Krackwhizz, is a one-man band.
He started learning to play guitar online, when he saw a video of someone playing multiple instruments simultaneously.
Four years later and he has toured Kenya and Tanzania as a professional one-man band.
This is a BBC Africa One Minute Story.
Video Journalist: Njoroge Muigai.
