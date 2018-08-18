Meet Africa's king of comedy
Eddie Kadi: As a comedian, I can change people's lives

From growing up on the continent to becoming a global king of comedy, British-Congolese comedian, Eddie Kadi, continues to blaze a trail for young African entertainers.

Ben Hunte from BBC Africa's children's show, What's New, went to meet him.

