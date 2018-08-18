Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Eddie Kadi: As a comedian, I can change people's lives
From growing up on the continent to becoming a global king of comedy, British-Congolese comedian, Eddie Kadi, continues to blaze a trail for young African entertainers.
Ben Hunte from BBC Africa's children's show, What's New, went to meet him.
-
18 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-africa-45198504/eddie-kadi-as-a-comedian-i-can-change-people-s-livesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window