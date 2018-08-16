Media player
Polluted lives: The cost of South Africa's gold rush
Johannesburg in South Africa has one of the world's largest gold deposits.
After decades of mining, large swathes of the population are thought to be exposed to toxic and radioactive mine waste.
The BBC's Sophie Ribstein went to meet people living close to the dumps to find out what effect it is having on their health.
Filmed and edited by Christian Parkinson.
16 Aug 2018
