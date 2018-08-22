Media player
Nigeria's male and female languages
In Ubang, a small farming community in southern Nigeria, men and women speak different languages.
They believe the language difference is a blessing and hope to build a tourist centre to showcase their culture.
Video journalists: Yemisi Adegoke and Joshua Akinyemi
22 Aug 2018
