'I was shot in a cash-in-transit heist'
Attacks on cash handling vehicles surge in South Africa

Driving cash-handling vehicles is seen as one of the most dangerous jobs in South Africa as attacks on the vehicles have risen by 40% in the last year.

The government says it's cracking down on the crime.

  • 22 Aug 2018
