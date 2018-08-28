The elephant repellent that warns by SMS

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Elephant repellent invented at a Kenyan school that warns by SMS
Kenyan schoolgirl Sandra Lukindo and her classmates have invented a device to warn off elephants from their village.
BBC Africa What's New went to meet her to find out more in this One Minute Story.
-
28 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-africa-45303689/elephant-repellent-invented-at-a-kenyan-school-that-warns-by-smsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window