'Tomorrow is brighter than yesterday'
Zimbabwe's Mnangagwa: 'Tomorrow brighter than yesterday'

Zimbabwe's new leader Emmerson Mnangagwa has urged Zimbabweans to focus on what they have in common, following his inauguration as president.

He vowed a "brighter tomorrow" for the country after winning the first election in the post-Robert Mugabe era. Mr Mugabe was ousted by the army last year.

  • 26 Aug 2018
