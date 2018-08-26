Media player
Zimbabwe's Mnangagwa: 'Tomorrow brighter than yesterday'
Zimbabwe's new leader Emmerson Mnangagwa has urged Zimbabweans to focus on what they have in common, following his inauguration as president.
He vowed a "brighter tomorrow" for the country after winning the first election in the post-Robert Mugabe era. Mr Mugabe was ousted by the army last year.
