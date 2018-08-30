Making 'pure African' film costumes
The Tanzanian making 'pure African' film costumes

Tanzanian costume designer Joctan Cosmas Malule makes traditional outfits for use in films and music videos.

He says his designs are inspired by African before colonialism.

  • 30 Aug 2018
