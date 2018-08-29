Nigeria needs 'world's help' to tackle corruption
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Nigeria needs 'world's help' to tackle corruption

Nigeria needs the world's help to tackle corruption, the Deputy High Commissioner to the UK, has said.

Speaking to Today, Kabiru Bala called for international cooperation and for the UK government to do more to help recover stolen assets from Nigeria.

Theresa May will visit Nigeria later on the second day of her trade mission to boost ties with Africa after Brexit.

  • 29 Aug 2018
Go to next video: Nigeria's challenges - in 60 seconds