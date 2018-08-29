Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Nigeria needs 'world's help' to tackle corruption
Nigeria needs the world's help to tackle corruption, the Deputy High Commissioner to the UK, has said.
Speaking to Today, Kabiru Bala called for international cooperation and for the UK government to do more to help recover stolen assets from Nigeria.
Theresa May will visit Nigeria later on the second day of her trade mission to boost ties with Africa after Brexit.
-
29 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window