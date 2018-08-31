The condoms saving fishermens' lives
Kenyan fishermen use condoms for protection from the sea

Fishermen in the Kenyan port city of Mombasa are using condoms for protection - but not in the way you think.

Video journalist: Anthony Irungu

  • 31 Aug 2018
