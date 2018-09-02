Aftermath of Mogadishu explosion

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Aftermath of Mogadishu suicide bomb attack
Smoke is seen rising above the Somali capital after a deadly suicide bomb attack.
A number of soldiers were killed and children injured. The blast also damaged nearby houses and blew the roof off a mosque.
-
02 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window