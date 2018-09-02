Aftermath of Mogadishu explosion
Aftermath of Mogadishu suicide bomb attack

Smoke is seen rising above the Somali capital after a deadly suicide bomb attack.

A number of soldiers were killed and children injured. The blast also damaged nearby houses and blew the roof off a mosque.

