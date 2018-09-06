'God gave my hands to my son'
Disabled mother Miriam: My five-year-old son is my arms

Kenyan Miriam Wariwa was born without arms, so her five-year-old son Samuel helps her with her daily tasks.

A BBC Africa One Minute Story, by video journalist Judith Wambare.

  • 06 Sep 2018
