Bobi Wine: Ugandans must fight for freedom

Uganda's Bobi Wine: We must win fight for freedom or die trying
Ugandan pop star MP Bobi Wine speaks to BBC Africa's Zuhura Yunus in the US, where he has been receiving medical treatment.
He says he was tortured while in military custody in Uganda, allegations the army denies.
The singer, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, has been a fierce critic of the removal of the age limit for presidential candidates in Uganda, which will allow current leader Yoweri Museveni to run for a sixth term in office.
The president and the pop star
06 Sep 2018
