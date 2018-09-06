Bobi Wine: Ugandans must fight for freedom

Video

Ugandan pop star MP Bobi Wine speaks to BBC Africa's Zuhura Yunus in the US, where he has been receiving medical treatment.

He says he was tortured while in military custody in Uganda, allegations the army denies.

The singer, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, has been a fierce critic of the removal of the age limit for presidential candidates in Uganda, which will allow current leader Yoweri Museveni to run for a sixth term in office.

Find out more:

The president and the pop star

Who is Bobi Wine?