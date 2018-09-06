Media player
Lagos beachside community under threat in Nigeria
Mohammed Zanna makes his home in Tarkwa Bay, Lagos State, alongside many other West Africans.
But a recent ambitious development has displaced a neighbouring community, and Mohammed fears his could be next to go.
Hear the full story on Neighbourhood from BBC World Service.
06 Sep 2018
