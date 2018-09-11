Meeting Nigeria's 'rainmaker'
Video

Can Nigeria's 'rainmakers' really control the weather?

In certain parts of Nigeria, "rainmakers" or "rainpushers" are held in high regard.

People pay them to keep rain away from events, such as weddings, but can they really control the weather?

BBC Video Journalists Nduka Orjinmo and Joshua Akinyemi went to explore.

