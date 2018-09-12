The man who can laugh for hours on end

Media player
Ethiopia's World Laughter Master Belachew Girma
Ethiopian Belachew Girma can laugh for literally hours at a time.
He thinks everyone should laugh more if they want to lead healthier, happier lives.
A BBC Africa One Minute Story by Yadeta Berhanu.
12 Sep 2018
