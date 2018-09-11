Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ethiopia-Eritrea border celebrations
Ethiopians and Eritreans have been celebrating the reopening of two key crossing points more than 20 years after a border war shut them.
Hundreds of people from the two countries hugged each other and some wept as their leaders led celebrations to mark the reopening.
It is the latest sign of rapprochement between the former enemies.
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki signed a peace deal in July.
-
11 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window