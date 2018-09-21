Media player
Anxious wait for relatives in Tanzania ferry disaster
Many people have died after a ferry capsized on Lake Victoria in Tanzania.
The MV Nyerere ferry overturned near Ukara island on its way from Bugorora, and was carrying 400 passengers, officials say.
21 Sep 2018
