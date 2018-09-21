Scores killed as ferry capsizes in Tanzania
Video

Anxious wait for relatives in Tanzania ferry disaster

Many people have died after a ferry capsized on Lake Victoria in Tanzania.

The MV Nyerere ferry overturned near Ukara island on its way from Bugorora, and was carrying 400 passengers, officials say.

