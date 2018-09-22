'The next thing I knew I was in the water'
Survivors from a ferry that capsized on Lake Victoria, Tanzania, have spoken of their ordeal.

At least 136 people died when the MV Nyerere ferry overturned near Ukara island on its way from Bugorora.

  • 22 Sep 2018
