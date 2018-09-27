Sharing my alcohol secret with you

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ghanaian mother, Joyce, shares her struggle with alcohol addiction
Joyce from Ghana struggled to stay sober for 15 years. She started drinking alcohol in her early 20s but she quickly became an alcoholic.
She says she felt strong and brave while drunk but her habit took a heavy toll on her family life.
Now at 39, she has been sober for two years and feels confident to share her secret with her friend.
27 Sep 2018
