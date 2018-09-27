'I feel special, I feel like a king'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How tragedy turned to triumph for Mr Congo UK 2018
Jeffrey Samba has been crowned the UK's first Mr Congo UK 2018.
He told BBC What's New? how tragedy had led him to victory - and what it feels like to be Mr Congo UK.
-
27 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-africa-45673434/how-tragedy-turned-to-triumph-for-mr-congo-uk-2018Read more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window