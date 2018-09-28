'I paint African history with sand'

Media player
Senegal's sand painter: Creating beauty with grains of sand
Chiekh Mbacke Sow is a Senegalese artist based on Goree Island near Dakar.
He creates beautiful paintings of African history using sand he imports from all over the world.
Video Journalist: Faith Ilevbare
28 Sep 2018
