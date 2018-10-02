Africa gets ready for Melania Trump
Melania Trump Africa trip: Reaction from Ghana, Kenya and Egypt

US First Lady Melania Trump is travelling to Africa for the first time this week, visiting Ghana, Malawi, Kenya and Egypt.

But how do Africans feel about her visit?

Our reporters in Accra, Nairobi and Cairo went to gauge opinion on the streets.

Video Journalists: Sulley Lansah, Anthony Irungu and Marwa Nasser

