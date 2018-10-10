Queen Nanny: Jamaica's female hero

Video

Queen Nanny is said to have been a leader of the Maroons, a community which had escaped slavery in Jamaica in the 18th Century.

Little about her life is historically confirmed, but she is thought to have led the Maroons to victory against British colonisers.

Queen Nanny is the next of a new eight-part series, African Women who Changed the World, which aims to shed light on great African women whose stories deserve to be heard.

This BBC Africa series has been produced using historical and iconographic research, but includes artistic interpretation.

Illustrations: George Wafula

Producer and editor: Kat Hawkins

Extra images: Getty Images