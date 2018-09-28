'We make such an issue about being nude'

Media player
Artist Othello De'Souza-Hartley on the beauty of human skin
Visual artist Othello De'Souza-Hartley's first major solo exhibition at London's Sulger-Buel Lovell gallery brings together photography, performance, sound and video.
His work explores the human body, skin and nudity.
Video Journalists: Geneviève Sagno and Rupert Waring
All photographs copyright Othello De'Souza-Hartley
Music: Black Russian
28 Sep 2018
