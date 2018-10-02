'We'll set a date for our union'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Couple's joy at civil partnership decision

Heterosexual couple Rebecca Steinfeld and Charles Keidanset say they are looking forward to setting a date for their civil partnership.

They won a legal battle for the right to have a civil partnership instead of a marriage in June.

PM Theresa May has now announced that heterosexual couples in England and Wales will be able to choose the union they prefer.

  • 02 Oct 2018
Go to next video: Couple 'elated' at civil partnership win