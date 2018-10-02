'We'll set a date for our union'

Media player
Couple's joy at civil partnership decision
Heterosexual couple Rebecca Steinfeld and Charles Keidanset say they are looking forward to setting a date for their civil partnership.
They won a legal battle for the right to have a civil partnership instead of a marriage in June.
PM Theresa May has now announced that heterosexual couples in England and Wales will be able to choose the union they prefer.
02 Oct 2018
