'Being unemployed is painful'
South Africa's unemployed youth struggle amid recession

More than half of young people in South Africa are unemployed.

This week the government is hosting a jobs summit to try and find a solution.

The BBC’s Vumani Mkhize has been to meet one young graduate who has resorted to extreme measures to try and find work.

  • 04 Oct 2018