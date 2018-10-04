'Being unemployed is painful'

Media player
South Africa's unemployed youth struggle amid recession
More than half of young people in South Africa are unemployed.
This week the government is hosting a jobs summit to try and find a solution.
The BBC’s Vumani Mkhize has been to meet one young graduate who has resorted to extreme measures to try and find work.
04 Oct 2018
