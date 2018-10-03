What's it like to live in a floating slum?

Media player
Lagos' floating slum Makoko - what's it like to live there?
Makoko slum in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos is built on stilts and was founded as a fishing village in the 19th Century.
It is home to more than 100,000 migrants from West African countries. So what’s it like to live there?
Video journalist: Dan Ikpoyi
