Cameroon election: Five things to know
Cameroon election: Five things to know about the presidential poll

Cameroon's presidential election is scheduled to be held on 7 October.

People go to the polls amidst a civil conflict in the country's Anglophone regions.

President Paul Biya is running for a seventh straight term at the age of 85, with a young population seen as key in the vote.

Here are five key things to know ahead of the election.

  • 03 Oct 2018
