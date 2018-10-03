Media player
Cameroon election: Five things to know about the presidential poll
Cameroon's presidential election is scheduled to be held on 7 October.
People go to the polls amidst a civil conflict in the country's Anglophone regions.
President Paul Biya is running for a seventh straight term at the age of 85, with a young population seen as key in the vote.
Here are five key things to know ahead of the election.
Video producers: Moses Rono and Suniti Singh
