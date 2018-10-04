Is this sport empowering women at work?
Flag football: The sport helping women 'manage men'

Women in Lagos playing mixed Flag football say it's helping them in the workplace too.

It's a non-contact version of American football and is Nigeria's first mixed-sex sport.

Amazing Hogan told BBC Minute: "Flag football is my life.

"It's helped me manage men better on and off the turf."

