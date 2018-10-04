Media player
Flag football: The sport helping women 'manage men'
Women in Lagos playing mixed Flag football say it's helping them in the workplace too.
It's a non-contact version of American football and is Nigeria's first mixed-sex sport.
Amazing Hogan told BBC Minute: "Flag football is my life.
"It's helped me manage men better on and off the turf."
Video journalist: Dan Ikpoyi
04 Oct 2018
