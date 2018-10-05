Media player
Lal Daggy: Rapping in sign language
Kenyan rapper Lal Daggy, whose real name is Douglas Munyendo, is deaf and doesn't speak, instead relaying his music through sign language.
In this BBC Africa One Minute Story, he explains how he makes music and the enjoyment he gets from it.
Video Journalist: Hassan Lali
05 Oct 2018
