Rapping in sign language
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Lal Daggy: Rapping in sign language

Kenyan rapper Lal Daggy, whose real name is Douglas Munyendo, is deaf and doesn't speak, instead relaying his music through sign language.

In this BBC Africa One Minute Story, he explains how he makes music and the enjoyment he gets from it.

Video Journalist: Hassan Lali

  • 05 Oct 2018
Go to next video: 'Friends teased me over my opera dreams'