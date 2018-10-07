The special ritual for mothers after childbirth

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Mothers in Ethiopia’s Oromia region are supported after childbirth for 40 days
In Ethiopia’s Oromia region, a traditional ceremony is held for a woman five days after she gives birth.
The mother is bathed in traditional herbs and fed special food.
The belief is that the ritual cheers the mother up while also strengthening her body. But the care doesn't finish there.
Video Journalist: Yadeta Berhanu
-
07 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-africa-45753756/mothers-in-ethiopia-s-oromia-region-are-supported-after-childbirth-for-40-daysRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window