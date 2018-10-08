Nobel Prize winner: Conflict behind rape rise

Media player
Nobel Peace Prize winner Denis Mukwege: Conflict to blame for rape increase
Nobel Peace Prize winner Dr Denis Mukwege says recent gains in the fight against rape have been reversed due to the increase in rebel groups in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Dr Mukwege, who received the award last week for his efforts to end the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war, said:
"I’m sorry to say that three years ago the situation was better but now many armed groups are growing again and the number of women who are raped is increasing again."
08 Oct 2018
