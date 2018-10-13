Media player
Kenyan girl golfer Chanelle Wangari aims for the top
Eleven-year-old Chanelle Wangari has been touted as one of Kenya’s most promising young golfers and is currently Africa’s top-ranked junior.
Earlier this year, she beat 117 other contestants in the US Kids Golf World Championship to emerge as the world number nine.
A BBC Africa One Minute Story by Njoroge Muigai
13 Oct 2018
