Chained up while seeking mental health help

Low income countries spend on average just 0.5% of their health budgets on mental health, according to the World Health Organization.

In Ghana, that means there is just one psychiatrist to treat every 1.2m people.

Many people with mental health problems therefore turn to "prayer camps" and traditional healing centres for help. Despite a government ban, many of these institutions use chains to restrain their residents.

A BBC investigation has found that, in one case, a prayer camp is now putting those with mental health issues in cages.

Reporter: Sulley Lansah

Producer: Annie Duncanson

Filming and editing: Christian Parkinson