Cardiff is 'like Africa'

Cardiff City's Bamba: I'm embarrassed about being a cult hero
Cardiff City defender Sol Bamba tells Sport Africa's Isaac Fanin about life as a cult hero in the Welsh capital.
The Ivory Coast international also explains how his mother always wanted him to be a doctor but realised the merit of his job after watching the Bluebirds seal promotion last season.
10 Oct 2018
