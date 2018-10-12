The Lagos litter warriors
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Lagos litter pickers want to clean up Nigeria's streets

Nigerian environmental activists are trying to clean up Lagos "one community at a time".

Jennifer Uchendu leads a team of volunteers that pick up rubbish and remove waste from gutters in the city.

She told BBC Minute that the task is frustrating because people in Lagos don't care about the environment.

Video journalist: Dan Ikpoyi.

  • 12 Oct 2018
Go to next video: Forget Wombles - meet the litter champs