Somalia truck bomb: 'My husband's body was never found'
It is exactly a year since one of the deadliest terror attacks in Somalia's history.
More than 500 people were killed after a truck packed with explosives was detonated in the capital, Mogadishu.
Mother of six Fowsiya Salah Osman describes how she and her children are coping after her husband died in the attack.
Video journalists: Ahmed Aden and Mohamud Abdiaziz
14 Oct 2018
