Lost ancient city rediscovered with lasers

Video

Archaeologists using laser technology have rediscovered an ancient city outside South Africa's commercial capital of Johannesburg.

The settlement, which dates back to the 15th Century, was home to up to 10,000 people from the Tswana ethnic group.

Their descendants are now fighting to have the city of Kweneng recognised as their homeland.

Video producers: Glenn Middleton, Nomsa Maseko and Vauldi Carelse.