Talk It Out: Dealing with suicide

BBC Africa's Life Clinic-Talk It Out focuses on suicide, a taboo subject in many communities.
In most African countries, taking one's life is criminalised, making it difficult to provide support systems to help those grappling with it.
Despite the challenges, Joe from Ghana prepares to reveal a secret to his wife.
12 Oct 2018
