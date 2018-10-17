'Accept yourself just as you are'
Kenyan schoolgirl Angel overcomes bullies to pursue dream of music career

Angel Wanjiru was born with a congenital disorder called hydrocephalus, which means she has a bigger head than other people.

But she's overcome bullies and health problems and is now pursuing her dream of becoming a musician.

At just 14, she's produced her first album. Christine Njeri from BBC What's New? went to meet her.

