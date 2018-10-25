'Every time I score, I plant a tree'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Kenyan football teen plants trees for goals

Teenage footballer Lesein Yes from Kenya plants a tree for every goal he scores.

He combined his love of nature and football after hearing about deforestation.

He hopes to take the initiative across the continent.

A BBC Africa One Minute Story from BBC What's New?

  • 25 Oct 2018
Go to next video: 'Accept yourself just as you are'