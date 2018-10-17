'Mums lead the universe'

Media player
British-Nigerian filmmaker Adeyemi Michael: All immigrants are conquerors
British-Nigerian Filmmaker Adeyemi Michael discusses his short film Entitled, a "fantasy documentary", which he describes as a re-imagining of the first-generation immigrant experience.
The film, which is being screened this week at the 2018 BFI London Film Festival, shows Adeyemi's mum riding a black stallion down a busy high street in South London.
His mother had never ridden a horse before shooting the film, in which she is dressed in the traditional regalia of the Yoruba ethnic group.
Video Journalist: Rupert Waring
17 Oct 2018
