'Mums lead the universe'

Video

British-Nigerian Filmmaker Adeyemi Michael discusses his short film Entitled, a "fantasy documentary", which he describes as a re-imagining of the first-generation immigrant experience.

The film, which is being screened this week at the 2018 BFI London Film Festival, shows Adeyemi's mum riding a black stallion down a busy high street in South London.

His mother had never ridden a horse before shooting the film, in which she is dressed in the traditional regalia of the Yoruba ethnic group.

Video Journalist: Rupert Waring