Town gets ready for 'hacked' mosquitoes
Why is this African town letting mosquitoes in?

Thousands of genetically modified mosquitoes are set to be released in a village in Burkina Faso.

It is part of a project aimed at wiping out the malaria-carrying insects.

It will be the first time genetically engineered mosquitoes have been released in any African country.

  • 19 Oct 2018
