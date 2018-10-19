'Amputee football changed my life'

Media player
Nigerian amputee football team captain on how the sport changed his life
Emmanuel Ibeawuchi is captain of Nigeria's amputee national team.
He lost his foot in a traffic accident, but was delighted to discover people like him playing the sport.
His team, nicknamed the Special Eagles, have qualified for the Amputee Football World Cup 2018, which starts next week in San Juan de Los Lagos, Mexico.
But due to a lack of financial backing, the Nigerian team has started a crowd-funding campaign to raise the necessary finances.
Video producers: Joshua Akinyemi and Yemisi Adegoke
19 Oct 2018
