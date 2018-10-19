Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Tanzania ferry disaster: 'My family had arranged for my burial'
A month ago, the MV Nyerere capsized on the Tanzanian side of Lake Victoria killing more than 200 people.
But among the survivors was ship's engineer Augustine Cherehani.
He was found in an air pocket three days after the disaster.
Here he talks about how his family had planned his funeral.
-
19 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-africa-45917334/tanzania-ferry-disaster-my-family-had-arranged-for-my-burialRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window