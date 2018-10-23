'I just wanted to die'

Video

Many African and Asian countries have banned the recruitment of domestic workers for countries in the Middle East who subscribe to the “kafala” system.

Under the system, foreign maids are legally bound to their employer and have limited rights.

Employers can take advantage of their position and many women are overworked, underpaid and physically abused.

Testimonies from women who escaped and private recordings show a world of powerlessness and abuse, hidden behind closed doors.

This week’s Africa Eye, “Maid in Hell” is part of the “Why Slavery?” series from THE WHY.