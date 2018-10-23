The female hero of Algerian resistance

Video

Dihya, or Kahina is said to have been a military and religious leader, who lived during the fall of the Roman Empire in Algeria.

Little is known about her life, but many still use her image to represent strength, resistance and feminism.

This BBC Africa series has been produced using historical and iconographic research, but includes artistic interpretation.

Illustrations: George Wafula

Produced and edited by Kathleen Hawkins

Additional images: Getty