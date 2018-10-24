Where the Freddie Mercury story began

Media player
Bohemian Rhapsody singer Freddie Mercury's roots on Zanzibar
The Queen frontman and rock legend Freddie Mercury has finally received the Hollywood treatment, with a new biopic about his life.
But his childhood on the Tanzanian archipelago of Zanzibar, where he was born and raised, is a chapter unknown to many.
BBC Africa went to explore his old home and hear from locals about the legacy he left behind.
24 Oct 2018
